Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
