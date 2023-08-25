Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PTN stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.96. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

