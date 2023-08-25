Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PTN stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.96. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.