Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

