Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.02.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $227.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 344.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

