Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $304.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

