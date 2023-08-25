Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.06%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

