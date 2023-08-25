Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 87,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 647,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 133,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.78. 17,587,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,645,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

