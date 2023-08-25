Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,039,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $163.84. 87,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,757. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

