Patrick Burnett Sells 1,605 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $11,299.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,162,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,476 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ARQT
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.