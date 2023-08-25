Patrick Burnett Sells 1,605 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $11,299.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,162,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,476 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

