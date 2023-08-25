Paul Forster Sells 36,000 Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Forster sold 36,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,860.42).

Creightons Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRL remained flat at GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during trading on Friday. 11,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,625. Creightons Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.26 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

