Paul Forster Sells 36,000 Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Forster sold 36,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,860.42).
Creightons Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CRL remained flat at GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during trading on Friday. 11,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,625. Creightons Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.26 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.58.
About Creightons
