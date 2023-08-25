Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.54. The stock had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,775. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $269.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,923 shares of company stock worth $29,258,123 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.79.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

