PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 4.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 2,094,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,664,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after buying an additional 931,301 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

