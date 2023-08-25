Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 6,777,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,041. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

