PENN Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 31,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,345 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after buying an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PENN

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.