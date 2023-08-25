Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Peoples Stock Performance

Shares of PPLL stock remained flat at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. Peoples has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Get Peoples alerts:

About Peoples

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.