Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Peoples Stock Performance
Shares of PPLL stock remained flat at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. Peoples has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00.
About Peoples
