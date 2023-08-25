Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 4.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

