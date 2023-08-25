Perseverance Asset Management International Has $24.55 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Perseverance Asset Management International increased its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 183.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474,545 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology comprises 8.1% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 13,143,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,603 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $5,815,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $3,358,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,536. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

