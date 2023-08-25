Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.150-6.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.28 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

