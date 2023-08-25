Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOOF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

WOOF stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

