Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of WOOF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

