PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
IFV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.