PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3081 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

