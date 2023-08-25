PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,780. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

