PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,615 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.06. 2,307,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,009. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

