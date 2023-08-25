PFG Investments LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.9 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 280,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.