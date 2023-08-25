PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,025,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $118.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

