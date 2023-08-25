PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 72,057 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 102,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

