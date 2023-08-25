PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,214 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 724,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,794. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

