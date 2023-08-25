PFG Investments LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.62. 6,132,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

