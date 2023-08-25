Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,655,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,394,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.