PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

PG&E stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,919,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593,260. PG&E has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

