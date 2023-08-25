Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 525,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

