Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $675.96. The stock had a trading volume of 275,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $704.54 and a 200-day moving average of $683.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

