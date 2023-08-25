Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.46. The company had a trading volume of 724,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,794. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average of $260.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

