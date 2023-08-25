Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,312,781,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. 3,000,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,005. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

