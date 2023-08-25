Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 895 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,394,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

