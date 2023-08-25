Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,466,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911,307. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

