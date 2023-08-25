Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $234.87. 314,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,121. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

