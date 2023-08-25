POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
