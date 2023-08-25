POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

PNT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.