Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $493.42

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.42 ($6.30) and traded as low as GBX 453.50 ($5.79). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 458.50 ($5.85), with a volume of 42,546 shares changing hands.
Polar Capital Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £460.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 485.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.94.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12,777.78%.
Insider Transactions at Polar Capital
About Polar Capital
