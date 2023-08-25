Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $493.42

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLRGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.42 ($6.30) and traded as low as GBX 453.50 ($5.79). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 458.50 ($5.85), with a volume of 42,546 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £460.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 485.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.94.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12,777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £198,357.56 ($253,071.65). Insiders sold 148,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,450,128 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polar Capital





