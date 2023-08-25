Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 1,187,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

