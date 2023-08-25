PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PPL by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 119.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 31.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after buying an additional 2,386,004 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 846,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

