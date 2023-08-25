Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.95

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.60. Prada shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 1,030 shares.
Prada Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.
About Prada
Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.
