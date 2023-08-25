Premia Price Tops $0.44 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $4,806.58 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

