Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 2,204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 459,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

