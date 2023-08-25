Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 29,575 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,862,337.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,084,150.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 475,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,757. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

