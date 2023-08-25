Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $375,993.87 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 5,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $375,993.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,948.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 475,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,757. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

