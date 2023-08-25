Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 5.55% of Profound Medical worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Profound Medical stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 35,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

