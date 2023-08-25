Prom Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Prom has a total market cap of $72.40 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00015239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,044.14 or 1.00039571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.97887113 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,601,206.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

