Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,436 shares in the company, valued at $309,042.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 25.6% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

