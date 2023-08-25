Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 4,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,143% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Get Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.09% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.