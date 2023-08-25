Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Trading Down 0.4%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. 4,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,143% from the average session volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.09% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

